Laura Gilfert

Laura Gilfert, of Westerly, a junior at The Prout School, was accepted into the Elizabeth Prout Chapter of the National Honor Society and made high honors for the second quarter.  The induction ceremony was held on at The Prout School in Wakefield. Laura is the daughter of Thomas and Maria Rosa Gilfert of Westerly. She is also the granddaughter of Josephine Mastrandrea of Westerly and the late Joseph Mastrandrea  and  to the late Thomas and Marilyn Gilfert, formerly of Pennsylvania. 

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.