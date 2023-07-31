Laura Ann Gilfert, of Westerly, graduated from the Naval Academy Preparatory School at the Naval Base in Newport in May.
The 10-month program includes courses in English composition, chemistry, physics and mathematics, along with training for vigorous physical and military demands in preparation for attending the U.S. Naval Academy. While there, Gilfert received the Iron Michelle Award, and the English Award, as well as being on the Dean’s list and the Commanding Officer’s list. She is among the 7% selected to enter the class of 2027 plebe summer at the Naval Academy.
In June, Gilfert was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2027 marking the beginning of six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training during plebe summer. Gilfert is the daughter of Maria Rosa and Thomas Gilfert of Westerly; maternal granddaughter to the late Josephine and Joseph Mastrandrea; and the paternal granddaughter of Maryilyn and Thomas L. Gilfert, of Reading, Penn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.