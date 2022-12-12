Laina DiPaola of Westerly was named as the recipient of the the Margaret E. Iacoi Memorial Foundation for Widowed Mothers Award at a recent gathering held at the station of WBLQ radio.
The foundation, named in honor of the late Margaret "Polly" Iacoi, was created by brothers John, Joseph, Jay and John Iacoi to honor their mother and to provide financial assistance to widowed mothers in the Westerly area in hopes of strengthening the family bond. The foundation has made close to 30 awards since it was established in 1991 and welcomes contributions.
Laina, who attended the ceremony with sons Stevie and Haidan DiPaola, is the wife of the late Christopher DiPaola, the lifelong Westerly resident whose name was synonymous with WBLQ, the local radio station he lived, breathed and loved, who died early in October at the age of 49. DiPaola, often called "The Voice of Westerly" thanks to his passion for live radio, his tireless support of local causes and community events and the reliable way he greeted his devoted listeners each morning with the region's latest "news, weather and sports," was a much-loved constant on Westerly's airwaves.
In recent years the Iacoi Foundation has partnered with the Catholic Foundation of Rhode Island, a nonprofit corporation affiliated with the Diocese of Providence. For more information about the foundation, send email to jim@iacoi-law.com.
In photo, from left, Joseph J. Iaoi, Jay A. Iacoi; Laina, Stevie and Haidan DiPaola; John M. Iacoi and James A. Iacoi.
