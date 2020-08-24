Lawrence + Memorial Hospital (L+M) announced the receipt of a $15,000 donation from The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation to support a COVID-19 relief fund. This follows a $10,000 donation made to the fund by Dominion earlier this year. From left, Bill Stanley, L+M vice president government and community relations; Nancy Bulkeley, senior community affairs representative at Dominion Energy; Alice Socia, L+M development officer; and Christine Meola, vice president development L+M Healthcare.
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses, physicians and all frontline staff at L+M and each of Yale New Haven Health System’s (YNHHS) five hospitals and Yale Medicine have met the historic challenge in the war against the virus. YNHHS established a special fund to provide vital resources to help confront the psychosocial impact of COVID-19 on frontline healthcare workers and support staff. The COVID-19 fund will support ongoing mental health and wellness assessments, therapeutic workshops, support groups and individual interventions for physicians and medical and support staff involved in all aspects of patient care during the pandemic at YNHHS hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.