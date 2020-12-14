Donald Korman and Elaine Morgan donated 10% of their fundraising proceeds to Rhode Island Center Assisting those in Need, located in Charlestown, which assists the needy in the region. Korman, left, and Morgan are shown above with RICAN Director Scott Straight.
During the pandemic, the need for assistance has increased. Those who can help are asked to consider making a monetary donation it will help those who are struggling.
