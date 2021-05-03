The Mystic community united to give King Daniels, a four-year-old boy with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a day that he will never forget.
Stonington’s first responders led a drive-by celebration for little King before trainers at the Mystic Aquarium took him behind the scenes to meet a sea lion and penguin. Then, Mango’s Wood-Fired Pizza Co. made a pie with King’s name on it and the Mystic Marriott reserved a suite for his family. Other well-wishers hid painted #rocks4king throughout Olde Mistick Village and special memories were captured by Maggie Conley Photography.
King’s celebration was made possible thanks to a partnership between Deborah Dempsey of A Gala Affair, and One Day to Remember, a national wish organization founded by oncology nurse Rachel Antin to provide memorable experiences at no cost to families with loved ones who are facing an incurable illness.
