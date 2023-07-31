Kickemuit Grange in Warren held a special Membership Awards Night recently, honoring two members of the grange for their many years of grange service. Shirley Guertin was honored for 70 years of service and her husband Leo Guertin was honored for 75 years of service.
Photo: From left, Arthur Manchester Sr, acting president of Kickemuit Grange; Leo Guertin; Walter Hartley, Rhode Island State Grange president; and Shirley Guertin.
