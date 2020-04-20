Kelly McShane, a partner, with her husband, Nick Carr, at Granny Squibb’s Organic Iced Tea, wears her COVID-19 protective face mask as she goes about the state doing the Granny business. Granny Squibb’s is donating cases of their products to “BeSafe,” Family Service of Rhode Island’s initiative providing free cleaning products, food and other items, as well as free delivery, to Rhode Islanders needing help during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 2,000 Rhode Islanders have already benefited by the campaign. Anyone interested in donating to the BeSafe campaign can text BESAFE to 44321, call 401-519-2269, or visit familyserviceri.org/besafe.
Kelly McShane leads the charge at Granny Squibb's
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
