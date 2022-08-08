Petty Officer 1st Class Shane Keenan, a 2016 Narragansett High School graduate and Narragansett native, is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific.
Keenan is an operations specialist aboard USS Gridley, currently operating out of Everett, Wash. A Navy operations specialist is responsible for monitoring service contacts through monitoring radar for potential hazards or threats.
“Serving in the Navy means being a part of something special and something greater than myself,” said Keenan. “I'm extremely proud of what I do for a living.”
