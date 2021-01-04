In another heartwarming story from our good friends at Stand Up for Animals, a cat named Kato was reunited with her proper owners, after she had been missing from more than a year. Mercedes Lynn Shea, an animal loving community member, thought she had been taking care of a stray cat until she made the connection from the group's Oscar Alerts that 13 year-old Kato was actually a missing cat. With the help of a Westerly Animal Control officer, Kato was reunited with her owners, Robert and his daughter Emily.
"It's an amazing success story of a missing cat reunited with her owner," said Deb Turrisi, SUFA executive director, and well-known animal whisperer.
