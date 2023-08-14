Karen Lindeborg, a library para at the West Vine Street Elementary School, was named the Stonington Public Schools’ Paraeducator of the Year. Karen, who was surprised at a school assembly by administrators, staff, students, parents and friends, also received the school’s Spirit Award and was presented with a banner that will hang in the school.
Her motto? “Helping one person might not change the world, but it might change the world for one person.”
