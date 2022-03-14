The U12-A team of the Southern Rhode Island Junior Rams won the 2022 Lake Placid International Hockey Tournament recently, during "a fantastic weekend of hockey and fun spent in beautiful Lake Placid N.Y. with our hockey family," according to Liz Tolmie, whose son plays for the team along with players from Westerly, Chariho, Stonington, Narragansett, South Kingstown and other towns.
"They faced a great team," she said. "The Bethlehem Eagles out of Delmar New York. It was a great game but the Rams came out on top! The finals actually ended up being a re-match as these two teams faced each other in the final match two years ago (right before the world shut down due to COVID)! It was a heartbreaker as The Rams lost that year in double overtime. They showed up ready to win this year! Of course the tournament was cancelled last year and the kids were really sad to have to miss it. They all had a fantastic time and made great memories, not taking a moment for granted. It was a great team weekend and an even better team win!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.