Junior Grangers from the Moosup Valley Junior Grange raised $4,500 recently at the annual session of the Rhode Island State Grange when there was a special fundraiser to support 3½-year-old Amelia, who was diagnosed with acute B cell lymphoblastic leukemia. Amelia's mother, Carly, is a phlebotomist who had been helpful to another Grange member during an illness so Grange members wanted to return the favor. With a $500 donation from the state grange, the junior grangers raised a total of $5,000 for Project Amelia. Left, Junior Grangers with leaders Paul and Barbara Rush, and Amelia and her mother.
Junior Grangers raise funds for Project Amelia
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
