Jude Lebling, the son of Erika and Tim Lebling of Pawcatuck, loves his distance learning, says mom. Jude gets up, gets dressed for school then proceeds to change his outfits "multiple times throughout the day," Erika says.
"Along with working from home and homeschooling," she adds, "we’re doing a lot of laundry!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.