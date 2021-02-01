If you're six month-old Luke William Serra and you're wearing your flight suit, what's the first thing you do? Visit your favorite Air Force veteran and aviation enthusiast, of course! In this case, Luke's favorite veteran is also his great-grandfather, Westerly resident Al Almeida. Luke is the son of Travis and Katie Serra, of Charlestown, and grandson of Gary and Ann Almeida Serra, and Bill and Tillie O’Gara and great grandson of Al and Pat Almeida. Al, a pilot who once chaired the Westerly Hospital’s board of trustees, was for many years, the general manager of The Day newspaper and a well-known, well-loved member of the community.
In these troubling days, Al said, a visit like this is a true blessing.
