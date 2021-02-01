Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Windy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.