Lee Eastbourne, left, executive director of the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, and Meg Sisco, vice president of marketing for Westerly Community Credit Union, stand together with an oversize check symbolizing a $5,000 donation from the credit union to help support programs designed to help those neighbors struggling in the communities of Westerly and Chariho. This donation is continuation of #WCCUCares initiatives to help local community organizations that directly help those in the community struggling by the effects of COVID-19.
“During these unprecedented times, helping those who need it the most has never been more important,” stated Stephen White, president/CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union. “We know that the Jonnycake Center of Westerly will use this donation to help many in the community, struggling to make ends meet.”
“The Jonnycake Center of Westerly is incredibly grateful to Westerly Community Credit Union for their wonderful donation of $5,000 to help families who are struggling during this pandemic.” said Eastbourne. “Many in the community continue to suffer from the economic and financial fallout of COVID-19, and thanks to the generous, ongoing support of WCCU, we can continue to serve the most vulnerable in our local area during this time of extraordinary need.”
To help support the Jonnycake Center of Westerly through a personal or corporate donation, call 401-377-8069 or visit jonnycake.org.
