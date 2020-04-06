Joe Trelli and his son, Ezra, work together in their Pawcatuck home. Trelli is the program coordinator for Waterford Youth and Family services, where he tends to the needs of families and seniors whose lives have been impacted by the pandemic.
"My department does so much," said Joe who heads into the office every Friday to facilitate the "Grab and Go" grocery event for those in need in Waterford. "We've been doing it for three weeks and have served well over 1000 people in need."
Thank you Joe and Ezra!
#hometownhelpers
