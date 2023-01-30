The Jewett City Savings Bank Foundation awarded $12,250 to local educational institutions and youth services providers. The foundation awarded Quinebaug Valley Community College Foundation a $5,000 grant towards their Dr. Robert E. Miller Education Advancement Fund; Northeast Opportunities for Wellness, Inc. received $3,000 to fund a new sensory/play element for its Preschool Power Hour program; and Hale YMCA in Putnam received a $2,500 grant to fund the Race4Chase youth triathlon program.
Grants of $500 each were also awarded to Quinebaug Valley Community College Foundation and Northeast Opportunities for Wellness, Inc. in recognition of past Jewett City Savings Bank president and CEO Kevin Merchant. Griswold High School Varsity Baseball was granted $750 in recognition of Jewett City Savings Bank’s previous chairman Louis J. Demicco Jr.
Jewett City Savings Bank is a mutual savings bank operating full-service offices in Jewett City, Brooklyn, Dayville, Pawcatuck, Plainfield, Preston, and Putnam with online banking services at JCSBank.com.
Shown is the Northeast Opportunities for Wellness, Inc. Preschool Power Hour program in Putnam.
