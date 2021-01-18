Jewett City Savings Bank awarded $100,000 in grants to six organizations in the communities the bank supports. The grants were made available as a result of the Bank’s participation in the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s Jobs for New England Recovery Grant Program. The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce of Westerly, one of the recipients, received $20,000 to support the downtown Pawcatuck–Westerly area businesses. The other winners of the grant were the Garde Arts Center of New London; Thompson Ecumenical Empowerment Group of North Grosvenordale; the Jewett City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10004; A Reason To Ride of Plainfield; and The Theatre of Northeastern Connecticut at the Bradley Playhouse in Putnam
Shown in photo, from left, are Kevin Merchant, president & CEO of Jewett City Savings Bank; Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce; Maria Allen, chairman of the board of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce; and Ernest Muccio, senior vice president and chief credit officer of Jewett City Savings Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.