Jeff Rayner was attending a Tunes on the Dunes event in July, and was happy to have his iPhone 11 when the sun began to set. Although Rayner said the photos might have been better had he had a filter, he was happy to grab a snapshot with what he said, "really captured much of what Westerly is about ... "The lifeguards are all attentive ... there are gulls in a few of the photos, the flags are waving, and the sun is well placed … the sun had the smoke haze due to the California fires, but the American flag flies strong."

