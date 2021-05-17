Bill Middleton, owner of Jealous Monk, recently donated $8,589.25 to Mystic Aquarium to support the Arctic Coast exhibit. The donations came from a percentage of the proceeds from the restaurant's igloo outdoor dining during the five months between November 2020 and April 2021.
Each igloo was set up with a heater, vents and doors that could be opened while they were occupied. The igloos fit up to eight guests and were booked through email reservations. Between each party, the inside was deep cleaned. To enhance the experience, fire pits were available for dining outside of the igloos.
Mystic Aquarium's Arctic Coast exhibit is an acre of glacial streams, northern evergreens, and the largest outdoor beluga whale exhibit in the United States. The 750,00-gallon exhibit includes three 20-foot-long underwater viewing windows and is home to three beluga whales.
Shown above, from left, is Mystic Aquarium Vice President of Development Tina Couch, Jealous Monk owner Bill Middleton, and Mystic Aquarium President and CEO Steve Coan.
