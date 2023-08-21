Jason Coats, son of North Stonington natives Allen and Joan Coats, now of Stewartstown, N.H., was promoted to colonel in the U.S. Army recently.
Jason is an attorney in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps and currently serves as the Staff Judge Advocate for the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, Ky. Major General J.P. McGee presided over the ceremony.
Allen, the son of the late Clifton and Lilla Coats, and Joan, the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Penfield, "transplanted" to northern New Hampshire to operate a family dairy farm when Jason was young. Many members of the Coats and Penfield families still reside in North Stonington and surrounding area.
Jason is a 1996 graduate of Canaan Memorial High School in Canaan, Vermont, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the field artillery after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2000. In 2007, he received his law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. Jason has served at multiple duty locations over his 23 years of service. He has deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and most recently to Eastern Europe in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Jason’s family participated in the ceremony by pinning his new rank on his uniform. Jason and his wife, Melissa have four children, Alexander, Gabriel, Hope, and Nora. Melissa’s parents, Ron and Margie Boyd, were also in attendance.
Photo 1: Jason Coats being pinned by his family, from left, his wife Melissa Coats, and children Hope, Alexander, Gabriel, and Nora Coats.
Photo 2: From left, back row, Allen, Jason, Melissa, and Alexander Coats, and Ron Boyd; middle row, Joan, Gabriel, Hope and Coats, and Marjorie Boyd; and front row, Nora Coats.
