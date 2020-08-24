Thanks to Jane Brockmann, of Westerly, we have the following chronicle of Harriet the White Squirrel, who was spotted in the Spring Street area one morning last week.
After hesitation at the top of a five-foot wall, “apparently having deemed it too high to jump,” Jane imagines, “she looked around for a solution, spied the steps at the far end of the fence,” and finally ... “at last at her destination ... scampered up the tree, squeaking with joy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.