Jake Serra, a Westerly High School senior, was awarded with the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award.
As a component to being chosen by his peers and faculty at Westerly High School for the award, Serra participated in an essay contest where he shared his thoughts on being “grateful to be a citizen of the U.S.A., where he recognized that he has opportunities that do not exist in many other parts of the world.”
The essay and his outstanding leadership roles in his community made Serra the winner for the state level award for the DAR Good Citizen. His essay is being forwarded for competition with other Good Citizen Award winners to the regional and hopefully national level.
Serra will attend Clemson University in the fall to pursue a career as an orthopedic physician.
