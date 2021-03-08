Tree

When we put out a call for snow photos recently, our steadfast friend Jaime Lyn DiPaola Wager pulled through (as she always does) and sent this gorgeous photo of a “Camperdown Elm” tree all dressed in winter white. Jaime, who lives in Ashaway with her husband, Tristan, and daughter, Sadie is the daughter of Nadine and Tom DiPaola and the sister of Chris DiPaola. Tom, of course, is the former superintendent of Westerly schools, and Chris is the famous “Crazy Chris” of WBLQ fame. Great people. Great family! Thank you Jaime!

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.