Isaac Kaufman, the son of Dr. Rebecca J. Woodward and Dr. Adam S. Kaufman of Westerly, graduated from Georgia Tech on May 1 with “Highest Honors” and a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering. Kaufman became the de facto president of the Goldfellas fan group at Georgia Tech because he “painted up” for every Yellowjackets home football game in his four years at school and was the president of the I.E.E.E. club. Isaac is currently at the Starlink Satellite Division of SpaceX in Redmond, Washington for a 12-week internship while he awaits the start of his Master’s Program at Georgia Tech in the fall.
Issac Kaufman leads the Goldfellas
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
