Congratulations are in order to Meghan Sears, a member of Exeter Grange and a surgical scheduler at Ortho Rhode Island in Wakefield. She was a winner of a week 3 photo contest at her job titled “Hope, Courage, and Inspire.”
“Like a lotus flower, we too have the ability to rise from the mud, bloom out of the darkness, and radiate into the world,” she said of her work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.