After five years, much discussion and many, many meetings, the entrance-way informational kiosk and signage projects at Ninigret park in Charlestown have been completed.
The project was developed in a sub-committee of the Parks and Recreation commission led by Cheryl Dowdell, and approved by the Charlestown Town Council. Bradford and Associates served as the project’s consultants and the wall and landscaping was completed by Vicky Hilton, Bonnie Van Slyke and Kevin Fortin (the sign creator) and Shalvey Inc., in top photo. In the other picture, Vicky Hilton, Cheryl Dowdell and Bonnie Van Slyke and Cody Clarkin, presently elect-Town Council member and past member of the Charlestown Parks and Recreation Commission.
"We look forward to the direction and much needed guidance the new informational kiosk and directional signs will bring to the community in the park," said Hilton.
