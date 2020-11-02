The 2020 Bob Richins Scholarship Award was presented to Kai On and Ya Mui Pun, longtime students at Literacy Volunteers of Washington County, in the amount of $1,000. Kai On and Ya Mui will use the scholarship toward their applications for citizenship.
The award, named for Bob Richins, a prominent advocate of LVWC for many years, was presented by his daughter, Jennifer Richins Mellen, a member of the Board of Directors at LVWC. The students were nominated for this award by their tutors, Ellie Gee Brown and Paula Longo, who have been working with Kai On and Ya Mui since their arrival in the United States eight years ago from Hong Kong.
From left, Ellie Brown Gee, Ya Mui, Kai On Pun and Jennifer Richins Mellen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.