The 9th annual Ice Cream Bowl took place at Mel’s Downtown Creamery in Pawcatuck on Nov. 21, an event that keeps a longstanding tradition that leads up to the epic Thanksgiving Day rivalry between the Stonington Bears and the Westerly Bulldogs.
The four-round ice cream eating relay competition challenges senior football players, four from each team. This year's challengers from Stonington were Jameson Griffith (#50), Jacob Yackley (#72), Alex Castagliuolo (#61) and Jack Zuro (#7). Westerly's Marcus Haik (#5 wide receiver), Jack Morrone (#2), Greg Gorman (#19) and Luke Marley.
The eating competition started with Jameson and Marcus taking on the chocolate dipped frozen pumpkin pie. As Westerly pulled ahead in round one by demolishing the pumpkin pie, Jack Morrone kicked off round two with a delicious Oreo Madness Sundae. The madness came out as Jack tossed aside the spoon to dig into the sundae with his bare hands. Westerly still had the lead going into round 3, but as soon as Jacob Yackley finished his Oreo Madness and tagged in Alex Castagliuolo, the tides would change.
Chugging a 32 ounce Pumpkin Coffee Milkshake, both Alex and Luke were sure to get a brain freeze. Pushing through the coldness it was seconds before Stonington’s Alex Castagliuolo took the lead over Westerly’s Luke Marley.
The final round was intense as Stonington’s Jack Zuro took on the all American Banana Split. Using his hands to shovel ice cream and toppings into his mouth the banana split was half gone in the blink of an eye. Westerly’s Greg Gorman started the fourth round seconds behind Jack and was eating quickly but nothing could stop Jack from housing the banana split first.
The annual Ice Cream Bowl also serves as a food drive for neighbors in need.
