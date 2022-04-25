Paul Nunes

Bill Palmer, Jim Iacoi Jr., John Iacoi, Michael Iacoi, Ben Iacoi, Papa Joe Iacoi, Tom Allard and Jim Iacoi traveled to United Arena in Chicago recently to cheer on the PC Friars in the NCAA men's basketball “Sweet 16."

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.