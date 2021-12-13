Glasses clinked and cheers for veterans went out to thank those who served from everyone at Grey Sail Brewery’s 10th anniversary party at their 63 Canal Street brewery and taproom. Hundreds of active military, veterans and guests enjoyed the celebration on Nov. 11, when, in honor of Veterans Day, active and retired members of the military enjoyed a free beer and discount. The party featured food trucks, live music, and giveaways.
“It was an amazing party,” said Jennifer Brinton, co-owner of Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island. “We appreciate that our staff, our partners in distribution, our community, and our loyal customers have all had a substantial part in us achieving this 10-year milestone.”
Grey Sail has been brewing quality, craft beer in Rhode Island for the past decade and now offers seven varieties in their core lineup in addition to seasonal specialties. Grey Sail released its anniversary beer, a dry-hopped imperial pilsner, at the party. The beer is available for purchase and consumption at Grey Sail’s brewery and taproom, and in retail stores, bars, and restaurants in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.
As part of the celebration, Grey Sail donated $1,500 from proceeds of the Veterans’ Day event to support Work Vessels for Veterans, a local volunteer charity that awards equipment to injured veterans who are starting their own businesses. Over 2,400 veterans in all 50 states have received $3.5 million in equipment from the volunteer organization.
“These funds will certainly help a new veteran-owned business get off the ground,” said Cathy Cook, of Work Vessels for Vets. “We are so grateful to Jennifer and Alan Brinton for honoring Veterans at their 10th anniversary Party.”
“It’s been a fantastic 10 years,” said Alan Brinton. “And we are delighted to expand our success by offering a hand-up to help veterans start their entrepreneurial journeys.”
To learn more about Work Vessels for Vets, visit www.WVFV.org.
