The Westerly Hospital Foundation received a check for nearly $4,300 from the Hartford Marathon Foundation. The donation was given as part of Westerly Hospital’s Sponsorship of foundation’s Surftown 100 Challenge.
In the photo, from left; Nicole Caillouette, Westerly Hospital director of laboratory services and Westerly Hospital’s top runner; Beth Shluger, Hartford Marathon Foundation president and CEO; Patrick Green, Westerly Hospital president and CEO; and Christine Meola, Westerly Hospital vice president of development.
