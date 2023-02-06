Three Hopkinton Town Council Members attended the annual membership meeting of the Rhode Island Interlocal Risk Management Trust in January at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. Hopkinton was recognized for thirty continuous years of membership in the group and the Michael Geary, council president, accepted for the town. The group deals with risk sharing for government entities. Rep. K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, Rhode Island House Speaker, addressed the meeting.

