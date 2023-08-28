Members of the Hopkinton Historical Association gathered for an open house in May and had this photo taken.
From left, front row; Walter Czerkiewicz, Barbara Capalbo, Teresa Prescott, Lauri Arruda, Tina Lavigne, Donna Panciera, and Judy Pont; middle row, a guest, Jim Chabot, Elizabeth Vachon, Rick Prescott, Martha Baton, Don Panciera, and Thad Ayazides; and back row, Harvey Buford, Cole Rossi, Tammy Messier, Noreen and Steve Piazza, Ken Brasier, and Patty Debigare.
