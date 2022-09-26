University of Rhode Island nursing students Becca Allder, left, and Katie Fitzmaurice graduated from a summer of clinical training and practice, becoming the inaugural fellows of the Susan Flynn Palliative Care Nursing Fellowship. The fellowship is a new partnership between HopeHealth, the University of Rhode Island College of Nursing and the Susan Flynn Oncology Nursing Development Program and is aimed at addressing the growing need for nurses with experience in palliative care.
HopeHealth and URI graduate first nursing fellows in palliative care
- Nancy Burns-Fusaro
