Hope Valley Grange held an awards night recently to honor several local citizens. The winners were also presented with R.I. Senate citations from Sen. Elaine Morgan.
In the first photo, Chariho Middle School reading specialist Erica Sousa is recognized as the Hope Valley Grange 2022 Teacher of the Year award. Student Desiree Richard, left, accepted the award on her behalf because Sousa was unable to attend. Richard is a 2022 graduate of Chariho High School and a Hope Valley Grange member. She was presented the award by state Sen. Elaine Morgan, and Matt "Switch" Ullucci.
In the second photo, David Caswell is was presented with Hope Valley Grange 2022 Firefighter of the Year award, which was presented by Morgan and Ullucci. Caswell has served the Hope Valley Fire Department since 1978 and his training and calm, personable demeanor have been a tremendous asset to the department with Caswell serving as a leader by example. In his 44 years of public service to the community, Caswell has helped thousands of community members in time of need.
In the third photo, Doreen Tourville is given the with Hope Valley Grange 2022 Citizen of the Year award by Ullucci. Tourville, a teacher's assistant at Chariho High School, has dedicated countless hours to helping students with math and science. She spends countless hours in different classrooms jumping from algebra to chemistry and even to biology.
