Thanks to a partnership between the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation and the Rhode Island Lions Club, Hope Valley Ambulance was one of the dozens of recipients of personal protective equipment. The list of recipients also includes the Dunn's Corners, Misquamicut, Watch Hill, and Westerly fire departments; Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire District; Carolina Fire Department; Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service; and the Charlestown Fire District.
Hope Valley Ambulance receives PPE donations
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
