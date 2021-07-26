Thanks to our Front Porch friend Elaine Laurenzo, we share the following photo of Sister Mary Angelus, who died from COVID-19 in May at Mount St. Rita Health Centre in Cumberland at the age of 93. Ironically, Elaine told us, Sister or "May" as her friends called her, was best of friends with two special Westerly ladies who passed away during the last few months; Nora Luther and Carmela DeGroff. Elaine said the three were best friends in high school (they were all 1944 graduates of Westerly High school) and remained best of friends for the rest of their lives.
"Sister never missed a wake or a funeral but, unfortunately, wasn’t able to have a proper funeral," Elaine told us. "My heart was broken!"
According to Laura Kilgus, assistant editor of the Rhode Island Catholic, "Sister Mary Angelus Gabrielle, RSM, was family — to all who knew her, to all who she comforted, all that she prayed with, to all ... she laughed and cried with."
"Born in Westerly, she is remembered as a young girl for her playful wit, delighting all those she encountered," Kilgus wrote.
We invite our readers to share stories and photos of friends and family members we've lost during the pandemic
