World War II veteran Luke Green, a Providence native who is currently a resident of The Elms in Westerly, celebrated his 100th birthday last week by watching a parade of fire trucks, ambulances and police cars travel up Elm Street with lights flashing and sirens blaring in his honor. Luke's family was able to look on from a distance. Luke, who served in WWII in the South Pacific, traveled on the R.I. Fire Chiefs Honor Flight in 2016. Photos are courtesy Dunn’s Corner’s Fire Department Photographer Rebecca Schilke.

