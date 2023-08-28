Following Ascension Thursday Mass celebration, 17 students in grade 8 at the Monsignor Clarke School volunteered to take part in the school’s annual Homeless Simulation Sleep Out.
They began the evening with a modest soup supper served to them by seventh graders. For the remainder of the evening a guest speaker, who is an advocate for the homeless, spoke to them and took part in other meaningful activities. Cardboard boxes and tarps were crafted to sleep in outside for the night.
South Kingstown police stopped by to check on the students and speak to them about homelessness right here in our community. In the morning, at 5:30 a.m., the students took part in a sunrise prayer service.
They spent the school day Friday continuing their simulation as they go through the school day tired, and a little uncomfortable from the night before. The simulation is a powerful experience for the students as they “lightly walk in the shoes” of someone experiencing homelessness. The school’s goal is to build empathy and understanding for others as they teach our students to put their faith into action.
