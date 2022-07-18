Rhode Island state Rep. Barbara Fenton-Fung snapped this photo of Scott Bill Hirst at the end of the Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee convention held at the Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston in June.
Hirst serves as chairman of the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee and is a member of the Hopkinton Ttown Council and Fung is the wife of former Mayor Allan Fung, who is seeking office as representative of the state’s 2nd Congressional District.
Hirst joked that although he would have liked to, he was not able to keep the Hopkinton sign.
