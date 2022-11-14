Photo 1: From left, Scott Bill Hirst and Jackie and Frank Landolfi with Rhody Ram
Photo 2: Hirst, who was recently reelected to the Hopkinton Town Council, with Aaron Guckian of East Greenwich, left, the unsuccessful Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, at the game.
Scott Bill Hirst of Ashaway and Jacqueline "Jackie" and Frank T. Landolfi of Hope Valley attended the University of Rhode Island Rams' football game in Kingston against Elon University where the Rams prevailed 17-10 as part of the university's homecoming weekend. Both Frank Landolfi and Hirst majored in political science at URI and served on the Hopkinton Town Council together.
