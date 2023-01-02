The Washington County Fair and Rockwell Amusements partnered to offer patrons and vendors opportunities to support Hasbro Children's Hospital with donations. A total of $43,209.46 was raised for families and children in need. This is the fair's third annual collaboration with Rockwell Amusements supporting Hasbro Children's Hospital.
The fundraiser was kicked off early in the summer with a concert performed at the fairgrounds by Warwick Symphony Orchestra, bringing in $1,550. Taking the generosity even further, the fair and Rockwell made a match donation totaling $5,000. Utilizing the popularity of the fair competitions, the Battle of the Food Booths winner, Charlestown Richmond Volunteer Fire, raised $1,719.60. Various competitions during the week between volunteer groups saw the winning Carolina Fire Department raise $3,723.21. A portion of Cow Chip Bingo, hosted by Chariho Rotary, raised $1,028.
In addition to the donation to Hasbro Children's Hospital, the fair offers 35 nonprofit organizations an avenue to have their largest fundraising event during the fair with food booths, provides 4-H and Future Farmers of America exhibitors the opportunity to show off their animals, skills, and projects, and provides a safe place for children and their families to have fun and experience a rural way of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.