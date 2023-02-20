About 40 people gathered at the Road Church in Stonington for a book signing and reception to celebrate the release of Susan Bottone Schneider's witty memoir about life growing up on Flanders Road in Stonington.
Susan's granddaughter, Mia Bottone, studies French and is vice president of Helping Haiti Club at Stonington High School. Schneider would like all proceeds from her book to be in the form of donations to HELO orphanage in Haiti. People have generously given $550 already and with diesel gas at $100 per gallon, she said every little bit helps! To donate to HELO orphanage, send a check made payable to Stonington High School with memo HELO.
Shown in the photograph, from left, Helping Haiti Club President Peter Previty stands with Schneider and Bottone before a presentation providing details about the orphanage to those in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.