The kitchen island in their Pawcatuck home has become the remote work office for Harold Hanka, Sun chief photographer, and his wife Carol McCarthy, Director of Communications for the News Literacy Project, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

When we put out the call for photos of Front Porch friends working from home offices, we were tickled to receive this photo from the Sun's chief photographer, Harold Hanka, seen here with his wife, Carol McCarthy, director of communications for the News Literacy Project, working away at the kitchen island in their Pawcatuck home. Their home, as it has for so many, has become their remote office.

