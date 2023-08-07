Elsie Lignelli celebrated her 106th birthday on July 20 with family and friends at Westerly Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, where she is a long-term care resident. A Connecticut native, Elsie served as a medic with the U.S. Army during World War II while her husband was enlisted, and was later an interior designer and decorator. Elsie enjoys playing bridge and bingo and spending time with family and says the secret to living a long, fulfilling life is to take things day-by-day and "always looking on the bright side."
