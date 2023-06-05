Front Porch reader Rita Santos, of Pawcatuck, turns 90 years old this month. Rita, who was born in the Azores, is the oldest of nine children and immigrated to the U.S. when she was 18 years old. Soon after, she married James Santos, of Stonington, and the two celebrated 69 years of marriage earlier this spring. They are proud parents of two sons, David, of Pawcatuck, and Timothy, of Englewood, Fla.; and three grandchildren, Daniel Santos and his wife Anna, in Texas; Joseph Santos in Pawcatuck; and Sara Santos Wolf in Greensboro, N.C.
Rita enjoys practicing her faith of Roman Catholicism, spending time with family, staying healthy and watching her spring flowers bloom! Happy Birthday Rita!
