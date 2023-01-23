Ralph Nardone

Ralph X. Nardone, formerly of 7 Dayton Street, celebrated his 99th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Ralph currently lives with his daughter, Jane W. (Nardone) Mills, and Jane's family in Laurel, Md. Jane said that her dad faithfully reads The Westerly Sun daily in order to keep up with his peers and the town news. A URI graduate, Ralph is actively involved in book clubs, bridge clubs, and the stock market. He has 22 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

