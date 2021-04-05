Friends and family celebrated Nora DiPaola Luther, of Westerly, last week on her 95th birthday with a surprise parade at her home at the Elms. Nora's daughter, Valerie Sistare, who helped organize the event, said her mom was the "Queen for the Day for sure!"
Nora's daughter and son-in-law, Gloria and Jerry Morrison, flew up from South Carolina for the party, which was also attended by Nora's seven great- grandchildren; Kaelie, Mikey, Gianna, Avila, Gabe, Joseph and Mira Kennedy (the children of Nora's granddaughter, Beth Kennedy and her husband, Mike), who were cheering their "Great Grammie" on with balloons and signs and noisemakers.
A number of nieces and nephews were there also, friends and "of course our faithful priests, Fr. Ray and Fr. Najim," said Val, who also said that musician John Tafone arrived with his accordion and serenaded Nora and other residents with Italian songs.
"The staff at the Elms were wonderful in helping coordinate things," Val added.
